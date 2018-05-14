Here's a vegan feast a whole family will love

IT'S the Indian banquet everyone will enjoy, regardless of whether you're a meat eater or not.

Bombay Cricketers Club at Salt Village is bringing the delightful flavours and tastes of India to the table with its new Meat Free Sunday banquet.

The unique spices and flavours served will leave you seriously considering becoming a full-time vegetarian, with chefs using the best local produce to create a series of tasty plant- based dishes.

Bombay Cricketers Club's new vegan menu. Aisling Brennan

"The wonderful thing about Indian, Sri Lankan and sub-continental regions is nearly all of their menus and their dishes are based on plants,” Bombay Cricketers Club manager Toby Bamford said.

"No longer is being a vegan or vegetarian something to be ashamed of, it's actually something people are embracing as a lifestyle choice and for health reasons.”

While the Indian restaurant's menu, which boasts of being 99 per cent gluten free and 50 per cent plant-based menu, will continue to offer meat dishes, Mr Bamford encouraged everyone to go meat free on Sundays.

"We will continue to have amazing protein dishes on our menu but we really wanted to formalise and bring something substantial for vegans and vegetarians to enjoy and for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

"We want to prove to those who are a little reluctant to enjoy just vegetarian foods to show them they can actually have an array of flavours, tastes, textures, spices and still stay completely plant based.”