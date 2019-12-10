Here’s cheers to new-look Kirra

An artist’s impression of the Kirra Beach Hotel development by KTQ Developments. Picture: Supplied

PATRONS to the Kirra Beach Hotel can look forward to enjoying a new vista from the bar with the approval of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the site.

Gold Coast City Councillors have followed officers’ recommendations and approved the revitalisation of the Kirra Beach Hotel as the heart of a modern mixed-use neighbourhood precinct.

KTQ Developments’ application included a new tavern and activated laneway retail precinct adjoining a boutique resort hotel and apartment towers.

Development Director Jeremy Holmes said the council approval was great news not just for his company but also the southern Gold Coast.

We were pleased it was a unanimous decision and we are eager to get the project going,” Mr Holmes said.

“Not only will it give the southern Gold Coast a boost to the economy in terms of job creation but also deliver a new destination for visitors and locals to enjoy.

“With the green light, we can go directly into the detailed design phase and hope to hit the market for stage one mid year and be turning soil within 12 months.

“This will be a staged development with the hotel and 15 storey apartment tower the first stage.

“Our vision has always been for a world-class neighbourhood centre in this exceptional beachside location while preserving Kirra’s unique Village feel.”

Kirra, but sets a new standard for the people who live here, work here, holiday here.”

The new approval would supersede a 2015 development plan and was made possible by the

amalgamation of two neighbouring properties into the project site.

“The larger site has allowed us to design a more locally-focused retail precinct with airy laneways, a piazza and a curated mix of smaller tenancies,” Mr Holmes said.

“We were also able to bring the luxury resort hotel on to Marine Parade to better connect this

important tourism asset to the beach.”

The approval capped off an 18 month assessment process that was put to the community.

“The Kirra Beach Hotel remains the heart of the site but as a two-level venue with a rebuilt pub on the ground floor and a rooftop bar and dining above,” he said.

“During our community consultation, hotel regulars made it clear that a front bar overlooking the beach must be retained, and that will be the first thing we build.

The Kirra Beach Hotel is expected to be closed for about two years from that time.