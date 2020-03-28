Here’s how a tourism expert is backing Tweed businesses

LOVE THE TWEED: Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi has rolled out a campaign to support local businesses who rely on tourism. Photo: Scott Powick

IT has never been more important to come together as a community, according to a tourism expert.

Tweed business are adapting to changes to comply with government regulations and a local tourism company has noticed.

The Tweed Tourism Company has created a campaign to #LoveTheTweed.

General manager Bradley Nardi is encouraging locals to support businesses who are innovating to continue providing a service.

Mr Nardi said there were some great examples of how the Tweed's business community were creating new ideas and staying connected.

Red Earth Brewery's head brewer Zeke Hower and brewery manager Ritchie Foreman. Picture: Bob Anthony.

He said there was a range of regularly updated offers and services at visitthetweed.com.au/lovethetweed.

"There's offers and services from take-home cookie dough, food hampers and farm-fresh produce boxes, to delivered meals and books, drive-through craft beer or home-shipped gin," Mr Nardi said.

Husk Distillers. Picture: Shirley Sinclair

"Locals are also encouraged to help by providing inspiration for future Tweed visitors by sharing their favourite experiences on social media.

"Post beautiful Tweed region snaps on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #LoveTheTweed."

He said his team worked with the Tweed Shire Council to focus on how to support local businesses who rely on tourism.

"We've worked as a community through so much in recent times," he said.

"We are focusing on what can be done now to support and encourage local businesses that typically rely on tourism.

"As well as how we can collectively prepare for a strong recovery when this terrible crisis abates.

"The first step? Think local, buy local, love local."