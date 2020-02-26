Here’s how to get your artwork in front of hundreds

TWEED artists once again have the chance to showcase their work in front of hundreds of people thanks to the Border Art Prize 2020.

The prize is a chance for artists to exhibit their work at both Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre and Gallery DownTown in Murwillumbah CBD.

The exhibition, which is run from May 8 to July 5, is open to all media and subject matter and attracts a wide variety of styles from both well-known and emerging artists.

Gallery Director Susi Muddiman OAM said she expected another impressive turnout for the 2020 prize.

“In 2018 we saw first-hand the benefits of extending the Border Art Prize into the M|Arts Precinct in Murwillumbah’s CBD, with more than 400 artworks displayed and significant numbers visiting both venues,” Ms Muddiman said.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of practices in the region with entries including painting, photography, textiles, printmaking, sculpture and ceramics. Having two venues extends the reach and the Gallery’s ability to display more artworks.”

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said the $3000 first prize was funded by council.

She said the Friends of Tweed Regional Gallery Inc. funded the second prize of $1500 and third prize of $500.

“Previous winners have included Trinity Leonard (2018), Robyn Sweaney (2016) and Lae Oldmeadow (2014),” she said.

Prize co-ordinator Meredith Cusack said she was hoping for an even greater response from artists in 2020.

“This region is known for how much we value our artists. The prize is a major event in the arts calendar and it’s an important way to recognise the talent right across the region,” Ms Cusack said.

Entries for the Border Art Prize close at 5pm, Sunday April 5, 2020.

For details, visit artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au/PrizesAndAwards.