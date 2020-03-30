Here’s how to get your fish and chip fix

Inky Squid Terranora Fish & Chippery owners Ben Jones and Jessica Price are keeping their kitchen open by offering takeaway and home delivery six nights a week. Picture: Supplied.

AN award-winning fish and chippery is still feeding Tweed families with their delicious seafood meals.

Inky Squid Terranora Fish & Chippery is keeping their kitchen open by offering takeaway and a home delivery service six nights a week.

Owners Ben Jones and Jessica Price will deliver freshly made meals to homes throughout Banora Point, Tumbulgum, Bilambil and Bilambil Heights and Tumbulgum.

Ms Price said minimum orders were $30 and a $5 delivery fee applied.

She said the front door of the business was closed but that didn't mean customers would miss out on a friendly customer service.

"While the front door to Inky Squid will be closed, we will give a greeting through the front windows, take orders and pass across your take-away goodness," Ms Price said.

"Our meals are packed with flavour, local produce, fresh ingredients and a creative touch will continue to be on offer during their normal trading hours.

"To further tempt your fish and chip appetite, we are also giving away a $30 voucher every day until Good Friday for people in need in an effort to give back to the local community and share some kindness," she said.

To enter, visit Inky Squid's Facebook page, facebook.com/theinkysquid tag a friend in need and share the post. More details on their Facebook page.

For orders, phone Jessica Price on 0414 871 814.