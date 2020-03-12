Here’s how to join a free family fun day on the Tweed

Council's Recreation Planner Jodie Hewett with the Junior Park Planning Team from St Joseph's Primary School. Picture: Supplied.

TWEED residents are invited to a free family fun day at Jack Chard Park and discuss ideas for the park's upgrade.

The upgrade, which will include children's outdoor fitness equipment, has been funded by a $107,000 grant awarded through the NSW Government's My Community Project initiative.

The fun day, held at 10am on March 21, will include kids' activities and a free barbecue.

Tweed Shire Council manager parks and active communities Stewart Brawley said the concept plan incorporated a range of community ideas that were identified during the public consultation.

"We considered 110 survey submissions from local residents who said they wanted the park design to have shade, newly planted trees, seating with backs and arm rests for older residents, improved walkway access and a design that provides opportunities to socialise," he said.

Council also partnered with St Joseph's Primary School in Tweed Heads to engage children in the park planning process.

"We wanted to design a recreational space that local children and residents would be proud of and want to use," Mr Brawley said.

"We supported a Junior Park Planning Team, made up of eight Year 5 students, who led a community engagement event in the park late last year. In total, more than 180 children voted for their favourite features and activities, including open green spaces and room for ball games."

The project aims to create a neighbourhood park which is functional, attractive and accessible for young and older members of the community; while providing a safe area for children to play and bringing the community together in a shared space.

For catering purposes, bookings are essential and can be made online at jackchardparkfreefamilyfunday.eventbrite.com.au or phone (02) 6670 2530.