Here’s some tips on how to get a Boxing Day bargain

BOXING DAY SALES: Be prepared to ensure you get he best deals on Boxing Day and consumer advocate Choice has some top tips.

IF YOU love to shop for bargains then Boxing Day is your time to shine.

But admid all the hordes equally determined to snag a saving and a with masses of deals around you, snapping up a hot ticket item can get a little stressful, despite wearing comfy shoes.

Consumer advocate Choice's Director of Reviews and Testing, Matt Steen said the Boxing Day sales can be a great opportunity to nab an item that you've had your eye on for a while at a cheaper price.

"We surveyed Australia's most dedicated shoppers and asked them what was on their radar for Boxing Day this year," he said.

According to Choice the top five items targeted in the Boxing Day sales are:

1. Clothing (49 per cent of respondents)

2. Small kitchen appliances (22 per cent)

3. Reduced Christmas food groceries (21 per cent)

4. Leftover Christmas decorations or trees (19 per cent)

5, Bed linen, manchester, and towels (11 per cent).

"Our survey also found that 25 per cent of people planning to make a purchase in the Boxing Day sales will do so in store," Mr Steen said.

"And 53 per cent will do their shopping both in store and online."

Mr Steen said Choice's independent testing often finds that cheaper products can outperform more expensive items.

Just remember those comfortable shoes.

Choice's top tips:

1. Do your research.

It's important to researching the product you want, particularly if it's a pricey item.

2. Compare products and prices across stores.

Don't buy a product from the first store you visit just because it's on sale, the same product may be at another store for less, so use your smartphone to look up the prices.

3. Negotiate the price.

Always try to negotiate a better price, particularly if it's an expensive product like a fridge or a TV. Many retailers offer price matching so if making multiple purchases, ask if you can get them for less, or ask, "Is this the best price you can do?"

4. Watch out for extended warranties

Businesses sometimes try to sell you an extended warranty, saying that it's necessary for extra protection. However, in most cases, they're not worth purchasing because the Australian Consumer Law provides you with consumer guarantees that the products you buy will do what you expect them to do.