Here’s the latest virus stats, flights with confirmed cases

NSW Health have today released the latest COVID-19 statistics for the state, including a list of flights with confirmed cases.

As at 11am today, a further 57 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed and an additional death, bringing the total of cases to 267.

A NSW Health spokeswoman said an 86-year-old man with COIVID-19 died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday night.

NSW Health acting director North Coast Public Health Unit Jane Jelfs confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in northern NSW today.

Dr Jelfs said as with the previous two cases within the local health district, it was caught overseas and was not the result of local community transmission.

"The individual is self-isolating, and the North Coast Public Health Unit has already followed up close contacts of the case. No further details relating to the individual's location will be made public at this time," Dr Jelfs said.

"There are no locations that pose an ongoing risk to members of the public.

"We can also confirm that all close contacts of the previous two recorded cases in NNSWLHD have been identified, contacted and followed up by Public Health officers."

Confirmed cases (including interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 267

Cases under investigation 2,146

Cases tested and excluded 33,387

Total 35,800

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were close contacts on the following flights

to monitor for symptoms, and contact their GP, but call ahead first, or call healthdirect

on 1800 022 222, or visit a NSW Health COVID-19 / Flu assessment clinic should

they become unwell.

Flight details of confirmed cases:

Emirates flight EK412 (codeshare: QF8412) from Dubai to Sydney, arriving

7 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1 -3

Qantas flight QF40 from Sapporo New Chitose to Sydney, arriving 9 March

2020. Close contacts were in rows 36 - 44

Emirates flight EK412 (codeshare: QF8412) from Dubai to Sydney, arriving

9 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 64 - 66

Etihad flight EY454 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 10 March 2020.

Close contacts were in rows 10 -14

Virgin Australia flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina, arriving 10 March

2020. Close contacts were in rows 7 - 11

Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020.

Close contacts were in rows 1 - 5

Qatar flight QR906 from Doha to Sydney, arriving 12 March 2020. Close

contacts were in rows 27 - 29

Malaysian Airlines flight MH141 from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney, arriving 13

March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 32 - 36

Qatar flight QR906 from Doha to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020. Close

contacts were in rows 31 - 35

Virgin Australia flight VA820 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 13 March

2020. Close contacts were in rows 8 - 12

Virgin Australia flight VA859 from Sydney to Melbourne, arriving 13 March

2020. Close contacts were in rows 10 - 14

Emirates flight EK414 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 14 March 2020. Close

contacts were in rows 52 - 55

Qantas flight QF2 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close

contacts were in rows 6 - 10

Qantas flight QF2 from London to Sydney (via Singapore), arriving 16 March

2020. Close contacts were in rows 11 - 13

A full list of flight details can be found here:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus-flights.aspx