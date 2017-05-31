Here's what's on council's agenda this week

Halcyon House at Cabarita has been the subject of a petition by residents near the exclusive establishment.

Halcyon House

COMPLAINTS about noise levels, rubbish, car parking and the hours of operation of Paper Daisy Restaurant in Halcyon House, Cabarita, have been submitted to council.

Council will decide if the restaurant's development consent is to be amended to accommodate the public and patrons' use of the facilities.

Caravan park

COUNCIL will discuss whether to approve an additional 10 sites within a Banora Point caravan park.

The development application is seeking approval to accommodate a total of 107 movable dwelling sites in Palm Lakes Resort.

Cobaki development

LEDA developments is requesting council approve its proposal to construct and operate a water waste treatment plant on the Cobaki Estate.

Council staff recommend council endorse the submission.

Tweed boat harbour

NSW Fisheries and Roads Maritime Services is seeking a six month licence for berths at the Tweed Southern boat harbour marina.