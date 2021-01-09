Here’s your chance to own a 135-year-old Ballina mansion

Fenwick House in East Ballina has hit the market and is set to go to auction in February. It is being marketed by Ray White Byron Bay.

Ballina’s historic Fenwick House has been listed for sale for the first time in decades.

The property, in Shaws Bay, was listed this week by Ray White Byron Bay.

The 135-year-old mansion has 14 rooms across two storeys.

According to Core Logic, the property last sold for $530,000 back in 1993.

An auction has been scheduled on-site at 1/3 Brighton St, East Ballina at 10am on Saturday, February 6.

In their listing material, Ray White said no expense was spared in its original 1886 construction and the property had been “faithfully and meticulously restored to its original splendour and glory”.

You enter the grand building through cedar double doors and are greeted with “an entrance hall tiled in traditional black and white checked marble”.

After the entrance, a “beautifully carved English Mahogany staircase ascends through an arch to the second storey”.

The property boasts Italian marble tiles, fireplaces, a ballroom, 4m high ceilings, chandeliers and more “extravagant” details.

“From its original charm as a stately mansion, the property now offers many exciting possibilities,” the agent said in the listing.

“Purchase it and use as a luxury primary residence or guesthouse, convert it into a restaurant or function venue, use as a high-class suite of commercial offices.

“Whatever its use, one fact will remain, this is one of the finest craftsman built trophy homes available today.”