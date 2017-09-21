Heritage Lodge takes top innovation gong

BIG WIN: Rachel Heath and Helen Bolt from Heritage Lodge with Northern NSW Local Health District CEO Wayne Jones.

BIG WIN: Rachel Heath and Helen Bolt from Heritage Lodge with Northern NSW Local Health District CEO Wayne Jones. contributed

ONE conversation can make a world of difference.

That's the basis of a program that led Murwillumbah's Heritage Lodge to success.

The aged care facility took out this year's North Coast Primary Health Network Primary Care Excellence Award for innovation and partnership for its Decision Assist Linkages Program.

Registered nurse supervisor Helen Bolt said the implementation of advanced care plans meant staff, families and GPs understood residents' wishes in an emergency.

Ms Bolt said 99% of Heritage Lodge's residents now had an advanced care plan, safeguarding their plans in any situation.

"It's really just a matter of having early conversations with people about what they want,” she said.

"They don't always know what they do want, but they know what they don't want.”

Ms Bolt said the program brought the often taboo subject of dying to the fore to give families clarity.

These plans were used in a co-operative manner by staff and other organisations and health care institutions.

"Ten out of 10 people die. We prepare for birth but we don't talk about death,” she said.

"In a stressful situation where a person is seriously ill and they've gone to hospital... (it's good to) have a plan.”

With aging populations and the increased treatment and revival possibilities, she said it was vital for the elderly to have their say about how they'd wish to go.

"It's taken what we thought we were good at before to a whole new level of excellence,” she said.

Ms Bolt added while these conversations were often difficult, residents and their loved ones could have peace of mind knowing their plans would be honoured.