Heroes of the pandemic: Gavin’s important delivery run

FOR truck drivers, the coronavirus pandemic is like Christmas, but worse.

Loads are full, they're delivering more supplies to depots and supermarkets and fielding questions from drivers on their UHF radios.

While on their commute, delivering goods to depots and shops, "truckies have been asked if we are going to Coles, or other supermarkets," Gatton truck driver Gavin Martin said.

"People have called up on the UFH asking if we have toilet paper."

Gavin, who drives for Nolan's Transport, has been a truckie since he was 18-years-old.

He drives across Queensland daily in a truck sporting the number plate KOJAK - the nickname of the late Terry Nolan, who founded the Lockyer Valley business.

The sudden appreciation for truckies has been welcomed by Gavin, who has been driving for Nolan's Transport for 20 years.

"It's good to see people are realising truck drivers are people they really need, because we deliver food," Gavin said.

"Food doesn't get to the shop on rail alone, you've got to use a truck to get it there and to the store, and people are starting to realise that."

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia, Gavin said commuting to Brisbane with a delivery had become easier with less traffic.

"We have been shifting a lot more gear in the last couple of weeks, its been very busy," he said.

"It's good for the Valley and for the transport company, because people are needing it (supplies) and you've just got to get it moved."

He said depots had become more stringent on deliveries, asking truckies to drop paperwork at the door and not enter buildings.

With those rules in place, along with social distancing and hygiene measures, he said it reduced the risk of catching the virus.

"I'm not concerned about catching the virus at this stage," he said.

"If everyone does the right thing, then everyone should be OK. But there's always that one per cent."

