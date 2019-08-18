‘He’s a cockroach’: Survivor explodes

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Australian Survivor loose cannon Harry went to extreme measures to stay in the game during Sunday's episode - and his persistence saw him dubbed a "cockroach" by tribemates desperate to vote him out.

The 30-year-old Perth ice cream maker, full name Harry Hills, had a subdued start to the season - until it emerged that he'd actually concocted a key part of his backstory, telling his fellow contestants he had a young son at home named Oscar.

Related: Ex-Survivor contestant's shock claims about show

Related: How Survivor star Shaun tackled 'Megan Gale issue' with tribemates

Oscar was in fact an invention designed to make Harry appear more relatable - something he finally admitted in an explosive tribal council last week.

So by now we know Harry's not above playing dirty - and in Sunday's episode, he pulled another surprising stunt to try and get his tribemates onside.

He'd secretly found a hidden immunity idol early in Sunday's episode, but still needed more allies in the game, and decided to make a play for big wave surfer Ross Clarke-Jones. "I need to pull out the big guns," he said of his effort to woo Ross.

*not sure if crying or trying to do long division*

Harry positioned himself alone on the beach as Ross returned from collecting coconuts, and started to cry.

Remember, as far as Ross knew, Harry didn't have an idol and was facing an imminent departure from Survivor.

"Why the long face?" Ross asked.

"I'm just sad … I don't wanna go home," Harry said, sniffling.

Ross consoles Harry through this 100% fake breakdown.

A sympathetic Ross suggested Harry go and have one more look in the bush for an immunity idol.

"No … I already looked for two days," Harry sulked.

"Oh, sorry Harry. I was just having fun, y'know? You want me to go home? Seriously, I'd do that. Oh Harry, I'm sorry," Ross said, before tiptoeing away.

Harry Hills, truly the Meryl Streep of Australian Survivor.

In a piece to camera, Harry confirmed it had all been an act. "I have fake-cried before," he shrugged.

"It's something that takes a little bit of practice. And he (fell) for it hook, line and sinker!"

At tribal council later that night, Harry's resilience in the game was a major talking point - particularly for his biggest "frenemy", Boost juice founder Janine Allis, who said he's "a bit like a cockroach: Nuclear wars can't kill them."

"If anyone can survive, it's Harry. No matter what you throw at (him), he survives."

Dirty Harry makes another appearance at Tribal.

In the end, Harry's crocodile tears weren't enough to convince Ross to flip. Instead, he played his immunity idol for himself, dramatically announcing that his tribemates would need "more than a nuke" to get rid of him - and giving us the episode's best reaction shot from poor old Ross as he suddenly realised Harry's earlier beach breakdown was a fake out:

Sorry Ross, you don't get his socks just yet.

Sensing that it was turning out to be a "strange night" at tribal, Janine also played her immunity idol, and after a tie in the voting, a revote saw teacher and challenge vocaliser Matt Farrelly go home.

So Harry just played his only immunity idol and lost his biggest ally in the game. His situation right now is dire - but it's certainly going to be fun watching him try and squirm his way out of it.

Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Sundays to Tuesdays on Ten.