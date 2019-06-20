Hewitt to complete incredible Wimbledon milestone

Lleyton Hewitt has been granted a wildcard entry into the doubles at Wimbledon.

LLEYTON Hewitt will celebrate the 20th anniversary of a Wimbledon doubles debut with Roger Federer by contesting next month's tournament with Jordan Thompson.

Hewitt, 38, has been granted a main draw wildcard to partner Thompson, two decades after the former world No.1 teamed with Federer to reach the third round.

The two prodigies were eliminated by Jonas Bjorkman and Pat Rafter.

Winner of the 2002 singles title, Hewitt has combined with several Australian players since, including Chris Guccione, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alex Bolt and Thompson.

Hewitt has contested seven events this year with compatriots Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Thompson and John Patrick Smith as part of his Davis Cup captaincy.

Smith has also been given a Wimbledon wildcard. He will partner Briton Ken Skupski.

Thompson has entered uncharted territory after the 25-year-old's stunning northern hemisphere form catapulted him into the top 50 for the first time.

Lleyton Hewitt won the singles title in 2002. Picture: Getty

Beaten 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 in the s-Hertogenbosch final by France's Adrian Mannarino, Thompson will move to No 46 in the world rankings.

On a hot form streak after reaching the French Open's third round, Thompson joins Alex de Minaur (No 26) and Nick Kyrgios (39) in the top 50.