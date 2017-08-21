High fire risk remains for the Tweed

The Rural Fire Service has warned conditions on the Tweed are still risky for lighting up.

TWEED residents have been urged not to take the cooler weather this week as a sign it's safe to light up.

Smoke descended on the region as a handful of fires burnt across the North Coast over the weekend.

NSW Rural Fire Service Far North Coast operations officer Inspector Bob Wilcox said volunteers tackled three fires across the Tweed on Sunday. This included incidents on Letitia Spit Rd at Fingal Head, Endeavour Dr in Banora Point and Tamarind Ave, Bogangar.

Crews also attended fires in Cudgen, Round Mountain, Tyalgum and Bray Park on Friday afternoon.

Insp Wilcox said the biggest risk heading into the new week was an ongoing blaze at Main Arm, which had burnt through about 35ha of inaccessible land.

He said the fire wasn't a direct threat to the adjacent communities of Uki and Kunghur, but some Tweed fire crews were among the 10 that assisted on Sunday.

Smoke from this fire is likely to continue impacting the Tweed.

Insp Wilcox urged residents to avoid lighting burns this week as strong winds remain.

"It's too unpredictable at the moment with the winds,” Insp Wilcox said.

For more information on fires visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.