High flying Gulls win for the ages

Tweed Seagull Michael Burgess scored a try in his side's giant killing 14-10 win over PNG Hunters in Port Moresby on Saturday night.

TWEED Heads continued on their giant killing ways with an Intrust Super Cup win for the ages in Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Less than a month after taking down powerhouse Redcliffe, the bottom-placed Seagulls again flipped the script, this time against the table-topping PNG Hunters, in a 14-10 win for the ages.

The Hunters had won seven games straight and had been beaten at home only once since 2015 in premierships rounds, yet were behind 14-0 at half-time against the determined and undermanned Seagulls, who were without regulars in Eddy Pettybourne, Sam Saville, John Olive, Brayden McGrady, Shane Gillham and a host of their Gold Coast Titans' listed players.

Prop Ben Nakabuwai was the only Titans player in the Seagulls' 17 as the Aaron Zimmerle led semi- professionals took it up to the full-time Hunters from the opening whistle and never relented.

"It was just a tremendous effort; heart-wrenching stuff right to the very end,” Zimmerle said.

"The boys played really well as a group; that's only the third time the Hunters have been beaten at their stadium. That's the magnitude of the boys' effort.”

Zimmerle praised his players for their aggressive approach defensively, with the physical Seagulls executing the game plan to perfection.

"We tried to stand in the tackle and not go to ground and have the dummy halves race out after a quick play-the-ball and go down the short side and it worked well,” he said.

"We had a lot of very good players; everyone contributed.”

Tweed Heads 14 (Burgess, Sironen tries; McGrady 3 goals) beat PNG Hunters 10 (Wera, Minoga tries; Eliab goal) at National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.