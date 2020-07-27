High-flying new program added to Northern Rivers TAFE

A drone pilot program in now available at Kingscliff Tafe. Picture: MATHEW FARRELL

FUTURE drone pilots in the Tweed can now train in their own backyard after a new course was announced today.

Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot -Visual Line of Sight) is now available at TAFE NSW Kingscliff.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the course will meet demands from local agricultural, construction and surveying industries for emerging drone services and improve safety by training drone operators in accordance with aviation regulations.

He said it was essential local training was available to meet the rapid development remote piloted aircraft technology.

“The nationally-recognised qualification is designed to provide businesses with confidence that those using drones on their behalf have been trained beyond the minimum licensing requirements,” Mr Provest said.

“Drones are becoming more sophisticated and popular and a short remote piloted flight can often deliver superior, cheaper, and faster results for businesses.”

Students will undertake a 10-day face-to-face training component with 14 individual unit assessments as well as a theory and flight testing under the regulated CASA framework.

TAFE NSW Aviation and Aviation Transport Security team leader Andrew Trease said drone operators needed to understand the legal and technical aspects of flying and also benefit from industry-specific knowledge that is useful in the field.

“As businesses across the State continue to explore the many technological possibilities afforded by drones, TAFE NSW is responding by customising training to meet their requirements,” he said.

For more information about studying aviation at TAFE NSW, please visit tafensw.com.au or call 131 601.