High honours for Tweed soloist

DREAM: Charlie Priest will head to Sydney next year to perform in the 2018 High School Honours Performance Series at Sydney Opera House.

FORMER Mt St Patrick College student Charlie Priest is heading to Sydney next year to perform alongside musicians from around the world at the Sydney Opera House.

Now studying at All Saints School on the Gold Coast, Charlie was selected to play flute for the international honours ensemble as part of the 2018 High School Honours Performance Series, which includes students form America, New Zealand, China and Mexico.

Charlie recently performed as a flute soloist at the Bangalow Music Festival prelude concert and at the Tyalgum Music Festival and said she's looking forward to performing on a national stage.

"I have always dreamed of performing at the Sydney Opera House and in July 2018 it will become a reality,” Charlie said.

"I began playing the flute four years ago after I heard Hedwig's theme from Harry Potter was played on flute.

"Playing the flute lets me express my emotions and I enjoy having the satisfaction of making people's day.”

The once-in-a-lifetime program will allow Charlie to further her studies in music alongside other passionate students.

"I get to stay in Sydney, work with conductor Jeffrey Grogan along with other advanced high school musicians who are as passionate about music as I am.,” she said.

Charlie has also been studying piano at the Griffith University's Queensland Conservatorium for two years.

She has decided to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the $3200 cost of the trip.

"Without help I won't be able to get there,” Charlie said.

Fast facts

To help Charlie perform in Sydney at the 2018 High School Honours Performance Series, visit: