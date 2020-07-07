Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Crime

High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

by Greg Stolz
7th Jul 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture
Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture

Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.

The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.

Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.

Originally published as High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

campbell maccallum crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murwillumbah madness waiting to explode in Grafton Guineas

        premium_icon Murwillumbah madness waiting to explode in Grafton Guineas

        Horses TWO northern-based trainers set go go neck-and-neck in the $80K feature on Ramornie Day.

        Fireys called to same house twice in one day

        premium_icon Fireys called to same house twice in one day

        News Firefighters were called to two separate fires in the same home

        Long delays expected as border changes approach

        premium_icon Long delays expected as border changes approach

        News 742 turned away from Queensland airports and land borders

        How to lure tourists back to the region

        premium_icon How to lure tourists back to the region

        News DESTINATION NSW gives tourism based businesses a boost to encourage people to visit...