High schools band together to combat tyranny of distance

LEADERS: Principals Michael Hensley (Kingscliff), Leisa Conroy (Tweed River) and Karen Connell (Wollumbin) welcome new Murwillumbah principal Peter Howes. Banora Point High School principal Chris Randle, who is also part of the T5, is absent.

AN INNOVATIVE program spearheaded by the key leaders of the Tweed's five state high schools is catching the attention of other regions.

Tweed Five, headed by the principals of Tweed River, Kingscliff, Banora Point, Murwillumbah and Wollumbin high schools, was set up to deal with problems their schools may encounter that those closer to Sydney may not.

Together, they pool resources - both financial and skills - so students and staff have opportunities they otherwise wouldn't.

It means they can access important development and excellence pathways not generally associated with the government system.

"We hear this from our director quite a lot,” Michael Hensley, Kingscliff High School principal, said.

"That the Tweed Five really is best practice in community schools in NSW.

"Other people come up here and want to know how we do it and it's the Tweed community that benefits from the five schools with this absolute blue-ribbon, cutting-edge community of schools practice.

"When I came here late in 2014, I was just so struck by it, the culture's so embedded in the place, across the Tweed community, and that's not what you get in other places across most of NSW, where you still have individual schools guarding their territory.”

He said the five schools worked together to bring specialist speakers or educators to the region and bounced ideas off one another to ensure best learning options were always available to the kids.

Each of the five partner primary schools to provide pathways for students from kindergarten to senior years.

"We're in the job because students matter to us,” Wollumbin High School principal Karen Connell said. "And our staff matter to us, so by working together we're able to support them.”

Leisa Conroy, Tweed River High principal, said T5 leadership groups were set up to create plans to target areas including Maths and English or even its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education team.

She said the T5 provided funding from a pool and the teams decided how it should be spent to get the best outcomes.

Newly appointed Murwillumbah principal Peter Howes said their focus was on getting the best outcome for every student.

"Our focus is certainly not about getting enrolments but about providing quality education for every one of the students who come here,” he said.

"That's what we do and working together we do that even better.”