High tea rewards the hard work of the VRA

THE Cabarita Beach Pottsville Beach Lions Club is hosting a high tea to raise much-needed funds for the Tweed District Volunteer Rescue Association.

The high tea event will feature a fashion parade presented by Dune Design and entertainment by Paul "Rabbit” Robinson and the St Ambrose School Choir.

Organiser Pam Zions says the event will be a great opportunity to give back to the VRA after their hard work during the recent floods.

"All the funds will go to the VRA as they're a group that do a lot of work in the Tweed district,” Ms Zions said. "They help get people off Mt Warning when they break their ankles, they work on road accidents, and in disasters and certainly in the floods.”

Ms Zions said there would be a number of raffles, door prizes on offer and a silent auction. "There will be a variety of things people have given generously to us, including gift vouchers, crystal wine classes and Moet champagne,” she said.

Ms Zions said she was thankful to the community for their on-going support.

"It's a great community to work with and they're very giving, even though a lot of people are over their financial budget already having donated to the floods,” she said.

Tickets are available from Dune Design, 1/4 Coronation Ave, Pottsville.