High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

CLEANER MARINA: The Seabin Foundation COO Mahi Paquette with the Seabin Project's CEO Pete Ceglinski, Member for Richmond Justine Elliot and NSW Shadow Minister for the Environment Kate Washington with a seabin that will collect marine litter from the Tweed Marina.

TWEED Marina will be the first in the shire to have a Seabin installed designed to remove marine litter from the ocean.

Mullumbimby organisation the Seabin Foundation were awarded more than $9000 in federal funding to support the project which will kick off in the new year.

The Seabin Foundation chief operations manager Mahi Paquette said the Seabin was a device similar to the combination of a rubbish bin and pool skimmer.

Ms Paquette said it filtered 25,000 litres of water per hour and worked non-stop, collecting on average 3.9kg of marine rubbish per day, including micro plastics down to 2mm small.

“Water is sucked in from the surface and passes through a catch bag inside the Seabin, with a submersible water pump,” Ms Paquette said.

“The water is then pumped back into the marina leaving litter and debris trapped in the catch bag.”

Ms Paquette said volunteers from the Tweed Marina would empty the bag weekly, which she estimated would collect about 20kg of debris.

She said the Foundation planned to analyse samples of the litter to determine a “trend” in marine debris in the Tweed River.

“This is why the data collection is relevant,” she said.

“We can see if the litter is cigarette butts or micro plastics and there is the possibility to put an oil pad in the Seanbin and have it looked at in collaboration with a university to look for heavy metals which will reflect the health of the water.”

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot congratulated the Seabin Foundation for the project that would reduce coastal pollution.

“I am so incredibly supportive of the work the Seabin Foundation is doing and this is a fantastic outcome for the waterways of the Tweed.

“The Seabin Foundation is doing extraordinary work both here in Australia and abroad.

“The Seabin will also collect data on marine rubbish and I’m delighted that Tweed Heads will have the opportunity to benefit from this innovative technology,” Justine said.

There are more than 800 Seabins installed in 52 countries and about 40 in Australia.

For more information about the Seanbin Foundation, visit seabinproject.com.