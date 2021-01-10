High-tech hwy checkpoint pulls over 73 motorists

One Brisbane escapee has been handed a $1330 fine after they were caught on the Bruce Highway attempting to drive into the Sunshine Coast.

Police have set-up a checkpoint on the highway to monitor vehicles coming from the Greater Brisbane area, which has been in lockdown since 5pm on Friday afternoon.

It comes after a cleaner tested positive to the contagious UK strain of the virus which sent the city into a three-day lockdown.

In order to prevent the Coast following suit into its own lockdown, Brisbane residents have been prevented from entering the region by road.

Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the high-tech surveillance gear was effective and that the message was working.

"The roads have been really quiet," Supt Hawkins said.

"A quiet, consistent day so the message is getting through."

Supt Hawkins said 73 vehicles were pulled over in total since the curfew was put in place and it had resulted in six vehicles being turned away and one fine issued.

"We issued one ticket for failure to comply with Chief Health Officer directions," he said.

"For the others, we took an informative approach, a common sense one, where people may not have completely understood, we gave them an opportunity to return home.

"I am satisfied the measures are robust enough to ensure things are going pretty well."