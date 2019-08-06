Highs and lows for Seagulls in first year

MAJOR MILESTONE: Tweed Seagulls celebrating during their first win of the season against Toowoomba Valleys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Seagulls were a breath of fresh air in the SEQ Division One, providing memorable moments from a team full of players unfamiliar with rugby league.

From the appointment of New Zealand women's coach Kelvin Wright to now, it would be hard to call Tweed's inaugural season as anything less than a success.

While they finished second from bottom on the table, their competitive performances in most games proved why the club belonged in the competition.

Major highlights of the year included the club's sensational win over Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park, and the selection of Jessika Elliston to the Queensland Women's State of Origin side.

Wright spoke with The Tweed Daily News about the club's inaugural season which he said he was pleased with considering their humble beginnings.

"From the start it was pretty challenging, it was a bit unknown if we would even get a team," Wright said.

"It was difficult and stressful at the time."

Once a team was assembled, the major issue for Wright was to unite the girls with varying levels of experience.

"It was a matter of re-thinking the way I coach and stripping it back to the basics."

"I think everybody improved a lot.

"I said from the start we wanted everyone to improve, have fun and be competitive in all of our games and I think we achieved that."

Reflecting on the team's major highlight of the year when they defeated Burleigh, Wright said it was the shining light of the season, and something they were able to build upon.

"It was a pretty big day for us."

"I don't think anyone gave us a chance and I think it is something we can hold onto in our first season.

"We also had some great individuals who have gone onto higher honours which I think is great for a club in its first season."