Highway closed after fatal truck rollover

by Thomas Morgan
12th Aug 2019 8:04 PM
A PERSON has died after a truck rollover in the Somerset region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Brisbane Valley Hwy in Yimbun, north of Esk just before 3pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a truck had rolled and then caught alight.

One person died, the spokeswoman confirmed.

 

 

The Brisbane Valley Hwy remained closed as of 7.45pm.

brisbane valley highway editors picks esk fatal truck rollover yimbun

