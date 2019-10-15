Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female cyclist has died at the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East.
A female cyclist has died at the scene of an accident on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East. Frank Redward
News

Female cyclist killed in highway crash involving a truck

Rachel Vercoe
15th Oct 2019 8:20 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRASH involving a truck and bicycle has closed part of the Pacific Highway and motorists are urged to drive with care in the area.

"Paramedics arrived on scene where the female was in a critical condition with significant head and facial injuries," NSW Ambulance Inspector Brendon Dean said.

A female cyclist has died following an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A female cyclist has died following an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

"Her injuries were life threatening and despite the best efforts of our paramedics there was nothing more we could do and the patient died at the scene.

The incident took place around 8.08am on the Pacific Highway at Boambee, approaching Sawtell Road causing road closure in southbound direction.

A female cyclist has died following an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour this morning.
A female cyclist has died following an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

"Paramedics arrived and were met by a nurse who had assisted in providing emergency CPR."

"NSW Ambulance urge motorists and other road users to ensure they consider their own safety and the safety of those around them."

"These types of job can often be traumatic for all emergency services."

Allow extra travel time through this section of highway.

A female cyclist has died after an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East this morning.
A female cyclist has died after an accident involving a truck on the Pacific Highway at Boambee East this morning.

More Stories

Show More
bicycle crash highway closure highway delays truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    premium_icon Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    Cricket The premiers started the season against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday, and finished in a commanding position heading into next weekend’s second day of the match

    • 15th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
    Cabarita hotel receives another honour

    premium_icon Cabarita hotel receives another honour

    News Travel publisher Condé Nast Traveler named the Tweed icon number five in their...

    • 15th Oct 2019 10:21 AM
    Millionaire’s alleged threats to ex-bikie’s wife

    premium_icon Millionaire’s alleged threats to ex-bikie’s wife

    Crime Paul Picone accused of threatening to ‘bury’ ex-bikie’s wife

    Man blames security staff for drink driving

    premium_icon Man blames security staff for drink driving

    Crime A man who was caught drink driving more than three times the legal limit has blamed...