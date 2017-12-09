Highway reopened after chemicals spilled in truck crash

A semi-trailer spilled a significant amount of chemicals after crashing on the Pacific Highway, then coming to a stop on Waugh St, at Chinderah.

THE Pacific Highway has reopened after a truck crash caused significant delays south of Tweed Heads this morning.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command duty officer Mick Dempsey said the highway had reopened about 3.15pm.

Insp Dempsey said the Waugh St off-ramp remained closed and diversions were in place on some nearby roads, but would likely be reopened by about 4.15pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in northbound lanes near Chinderah, shortly before 5.30am.

Insp Dempsey said the semi-trailer, travelling north in the left lane, collided with a safety wall just south of Waugh St.

He said the collision tore open the side of the truck, leaving the wall with extensive damage.

"The driver has continued for about 300m from the incident and turned into Waugh St,” he said.

The said the male driver, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was conveyed to the Tweed Hospital by police for blood and urine testing.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue senior firefighter Richard Fraser said crews from Tweed Heads, Kingscliff, Banora Point and Hazmat teams from Tweed Heads and Goonellabah attended the incident.

He said the truck had been carrying hazardous chemicals, which spilled onto the roadway.

The incident caused significant delays on the highway, as well as Tweed Coast Rd.