Hikers 'not prepared', warn rescuers

BAD FALL: Volunteers carried an injured woman from Mt Warning on Saturday.
Liana Turner
THE Tweed District Rescue Squad has called for people to take more care when climbing Mt Warning after yet another rescue on the mountain at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the mountain about noon on Saturday after an 18-year-old female hiker had fallen.

TDRS's Brunswick Heads counterparts assisted, along with police, ambulance and the SES, to undertake the rescue in wet, slippery conditions.

TDRS spokesman Drew Carr said the operation took about five hours and the woman was treated for a lower-leg injury.

The woman had been near the third helipoint, which is towards the top of the mountain, at the time of the fall. The wet conditions and poor visibility meant a helicopter rescue was not feasible.

Mr Carr said while volunteers were on the mountain with the woman, they saw countless other climbers who were ill-prepared for the steep 8.8km return journey up and down the mountain.

He said it was common during their rescues to see other hikers without sufficient footwear, clothing or supplies attempting the hike.

"It's a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

"We see a lot of people walking up and down and they're not wearing appropriate footwear, they're not wearing appropriate clothing.

"It's a very dangerous scenario.”

Topics:  hiking mt warning ses tweed district rescue squad tweed police volunteer rescue association wet weather wollumbin national park

Tweed Daily News
