Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

What are the highest grossing films of all time?
Entertainment

Hilarious reactions to viral Leo pic

28th Jun 2019 2:20 PM

Sometimes life hits you hard - just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently smacked in the face with a volleyball.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star played a round of beach volleyball in Malibu over the weekend, Page Six reports. In one viral photo of the event, DiCaprio attempts - but fails - to complete a bump pass. As a result, he was whacked in the face by the ball.

Luckily, The Revenant actor escaped the moment sans injury.

It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.
It’s usually a young model sharing a photo frame with DiCaprio.

However, the moment has been immortalised on Twitter, with plenty of people inspired to share it with some truly hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the best:

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid
But he’s been one-upped by a sports ball. Picture: Backgrid

More Stories

editors picks entertainment leonardo dicaprio social media viral vollyball

Top Stories

    WATCH: Tweed radio station puts students to the test

    WATCH: Tweed radio station puts students to the test

    Offbeat "They learn pretty quickly that being on air is very involved”

    • 28th Jun 2019 3:30 PM
    Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

    premium_icon Tweed teen charged over armed robbery

    Crime He was refused bail to appear in court today.

    TWEED CRIME: Can you help?

    premium_icon TWEED CRIME: Can you help?

    Crime Police are seeking help for a number of offences.

    Casuarina boosted by returns for Bangalow battle

    premium_icon Casuarina boosted by returns for Bangalow battle

    Rugby Union The Barbarians face Bangalow in an important fixture for Casuarina.