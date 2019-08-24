Menu
Disney has confirmed Lizzie Maguire is returning, with Hilary Duff reprising the titular role.
Movies

Hilary Duff confirms Lizzie Maguire revival

by Bronte Coy
24th Aug 2019 11:47 AM

THIS really is what dreams are made of.

It's been revealed that one of the Disney Channel's biggest hits, Lizzie Maguire, is returning as a revival available on new streaming platform, Disney+.

The best part? Hilary Duff, who became a child star as the titular character, has confirmed she will reprise the role.

 

Duff surprised guests with her appearance at the D23 Expo at Disneyland in California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The original series following Lizzie's life as an awkward 13-year-old, desperately trying to fit in with the cool crowd. It ran for four seasons and led to the wildly popular The Lizzie Maguire movie, which grossed $81 million at the global box office.

The reimagined version of the show will be a sequel, featuring Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating adult life in New York City - along with the animated version of herself.

Csrtoon Lizzie was her permanent sidekick.
The announcement was made during a presentation at the D23 Expo at Disneyland in California today.

Duff is currently a series regular on hit TV Land series Younger (currently airing on Stan), but has negotiated a waiver allowing her to star in both.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the news, revealing she was "beyond excited".

 

Meanwhile, news of the show's return has been met with heavy enthusiasm from fans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

disney hilary duff lizzie maguire

