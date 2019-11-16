Hip hop icon will.i.am accuses Qantas attendant of racism

Hip hop icon will.i.am has accused an experienced Qantas flight attendant of racism after an incident on a flight where police were called.

Hip hop icon will.i.am has accused an experienced Qantas flight attendant of racism after an incident on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney where police were called.

The 44-year-old gotta feeling on the flight on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Black Eyed Peas' show at Homebush and claimed he had an "aggressive" encounter with a hostess he named on Twitter.

The musician began Tweeting about the incident at 12.30pm and claimed he was targeted because he was "of colour" and did not put his laptop away fast enough because he was wearing noise cancelling headphones while "making beats".

"I'm currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney," he wrote in the first Tweet. "I'm sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to an overly aggressive flight attendant...

"I don't want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour," he wrote.

The artist, whose real name is William Adams followed up with a second Tweet featuring a picture of the police officer he said met him at Sydney Airport.

"This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named *********…," he wrote on the second Tweet. "She sent the police after me bacause (sic) I couldn't hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones…"

Will.i.am directed a third Tweet straight at Qantas.

"@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me," he wrote. "thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as ***********😵"

The flight attendant and Qantas have been contacted for their version of events.

The Australian Federal Police have also been contacted.

The Black Eyed Peas play Homebush tonight. Picture: Richard Dobson

One Twitter user, known as kitch prophet responded to will.i.am on Twitter defending the flight attendant

"Lmao you can't name and target people because they did their jobs…," kitch prophet wrote.

Will.i.am replied to the comment and wrote: "I'm sorry? Is callin the police on a passenger for not hearing he P.A due to wearing noise canceling headphones appropriate? If didn't put away my laptop "in a rapid 2min time" I'd understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted.

Will.i.am has been approached for comment.

An Australian Federal Police spokeswoman said officers attended Sydney Airport and spoke to will.i.am and his entourage and no further action was taken.

"The AFP considers the matter finalised," the spokeswoman said.