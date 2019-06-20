His leg ‘just completely snapped in two’

Preston Potter is hitting major milestones this week as he recovers in hospital.

A family friend has revealed the full extent of an alleged hit and run victim's injuries, as relatives celebrate a major milestone on his road to recovery.

Preston Potter, 16, remains in the Gold Coast University Hospital intensive care unit, exactly two weeks after being struck by a car while crossing Bermuda St at Burleigh Waters.

Preston suffered critical head injuries, along with a badly broken leg and jaw.

At the time paramedics were unsure if the boy would survive but he has defied the odds to record a number of big milestones this week as he regained consciousness.

Preston Potter's family mark a small victory in his fight to recover from a road accident. Picture: Facebook.



A friend, speaking on behalf of the family, told the Bulletin talking was still out of reach for now but Preston had been able to communicate through actions.

"He was grabbing at his broken leg and his dad told him to punch his hand if he was in pain and he was able to gently do it," Budd Seeto said.

"It was only a couple of days ago he was just opening his eyes for the first time and staring.

"Now he can understand what people are saying to him and he tracking well."

Preston's dad Gavin Potter said his son had begun eating again this week and his eyes had "lit up" when he tasted food.

"(The) speech pathologist fed Preston his first bit of food in two weeks. He responded well," Mr Potter posted to social media.

Mr Seeto said there were plans for Preston to undergo surgery to attach metal plates and screws to his broken leg tomorrow.

The family shared a photo of Preston in better times - the day he earned his learner's drivers licence. Picture: Facebook

"Above the knee, it's just completely snapped in two," he said.

Doctors continue to monitor his head injury, with fears the teen's vision could be affected by a bone fragment from his skull which pierced an artery and led to bleeding on the brain.

A Go Fund Me page to help with rehabilitation costs had raised nearly $12,000 by Thursday afternoon.