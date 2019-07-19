‘His legacy will live on’: Stars rally around Goodes

AFL players and clubs have expressed their support for Adam Goodes after the airing of a documentary on Thursday night detailing the constant booing which drove him out of the game.

In the moments before The Final Quarter began on Channel 10, the Sydney Swans took to social media, asking their fans to "show your support for Goodesy" by posting an image which read, "We stand with Adam".

It was accompanied by a hashtag - "#westandwithAdam" which was quickly trending across Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE SUPERFOOTY PODCAST

Throughout the night, a number of AFL players took to social media to show their support for Goodes.

Hawthorn star Chad Wingard posted a powerful tribute to Goodes on Instagram.

"For those who made the effort to watch the documentary tonight, thank you," he wrote.

"Education and understanding is the only way forward. I hope the conversations tonight between family and friends will drive a positive change to the future.

TIPS: SEE WHO THE EXPERTS ARE PICKING IN R18

TEAMS: SEE ALL THE INS AND OUTS FOR ROUND 18

SUPERCOACH: YOUR GUIDE TO A HUGE WEEKEND

"I really hope that everyone can relate to the story in one way or another. Whether witnessing bullying or not feeling safe in your own skin.

"As sad of an ending to his career (as) it was, the positivity and confidence he has given to the present/future aboriginal players and multicultural players to express themselves and not be afraid but proud of their culture will live on in his legacy.

"Let's continue to have these conversations and continue to learn, listen and educate one another. Racism is never okay no matter what culture or race. Every day we are taking steps towards a nation that everyone feels a part of."

GWS co-captain Phil Davis wrote:

What an amazing and powerful story! Adam is an amazing role model and leader!! #TheFinalQuarterFilm — Phil Davis (@phildavis_1) July 18, 2019

His teammate Dylan Buckley wrote:

Adam Goodes Film is such an eye opener.. shows that we all need to be educated on indigenous culture and it should start in our schooling from a young age! #TheFinalQuarterFilm #RacismStopsWithMe — Dylan Buckley (@dylan_buckley) July 18, 2019

One of the most talked about subjects in the documentary surrounded Goodes' war dance after he kicked a goal against Carlton during a match in 2015.

At the time, Brisbane player Mitch Robinson wrote on social media: "Loved (Adam Goodes') celebration. Fitting for Indigenous Round, obviously a proud Aboriginal man."

He returned during Thursday night's showing with a strong message of support. "Loved it then, and still love it."

Hawthorn premiership player Xavier Ellis wrote:

Gee I hope Adam Goodes isn’t lost to the game forever. #TheFinalQuarterFilm — Xavier Ellis (@XaviEllis18) July 18, 2019

On the day The Final Quarter premiered, the AFL published a formal apology to Goodes over its handling of the booing saga.

Speaking on Channel 10 on Thursday night, AFL general manager of inclusion and social policy Tanya Hosch was asked exactly how the league let down the two-time Brownlow Medallist.

"I think taking too much time to determine how to respond," she said.

"I feel like the AFL probably got stuck where a lot of Australia got stuck which was having a conversation and getting bogged down into a debate about whether the booing was racist or not rather than addressing something that was clearly racially motivated."

Hosch, who didn't work for the AFL during the Goodes saga, said the league now had to ensure no other player is ever subjected to the same treatment.

"Certainly it is my belief that we will do better going forward. The biggest loss would be if we didn't learn from the mistakes."