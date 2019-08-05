His-vis police operation ends with 21 people charged

POLICE have charged more than 20 drivers with a variety of offences including speeding and drug supply during a high-vis operation on the weekend.

During Operation Titan, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District charged more than 20 people on the state's Far North Coast, including a 17-year-old driver charged was allegedly travelling at more than 200 kmh in an 110kmh area.

Operation Titan has been conducted over a two-day period every month since June 2019, with the aim of engaging with the community through face-to-face interactions and high-saturation policing.

Tweed/Byron Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said operations like Titan allow police to deploy resources to specific areas and consistently see results.

"Operation Titan has been extremely successful for the Tweed/Byron District, as we can continue to change our main focus each deployment and keep the community safe,” he said.

"We are disrupting the flow of drug supply, we are making our roads a safer place, and we are engaging with our wider community on a face-to-face level, trying to break the cycle of crime from the grassroots.”

During last weekend's Operation Titan, Police confirmed that 21 people were arrested for a range of offences, including speeding and drug supply, 38 charges were issued, 20 bail checks were conducted, - with one breach identified -, 27 business inspections were conducted, 149 random breath tests were conducted, 91 mobile RBTs conducted, eight traffic infringements were issued, four juvenile cautions were submitted and three community engagement events were held.

Operation Titan will continue as a monthly deployment throughout the Tweed/Byron Police District.