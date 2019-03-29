Historic Honour Board brought back to life

REMEMBERING: Inspecting the restored Roll of Honour Board for 1939-1945 at the Currumbin RSL is Tyson Dolan whose grandfather Stan Dolan is on the board and Dan Waters who is also on the board.

A UNIQUE piece of southern Gold Coast history has been brought back to life with the unveiling of a Roll of Honour Board at the Currumbin RSL.

The board, which honours men and women who served between 1939 to 1945, was haphazardly rediscovered in the lead up to last year's preparation for Remembrance Day.

The board has been painstakingly restored over the last couple of months to its original grandeur.

The Currumbin Roll of Honour records and acknowledges over 140 local Gold Coast men and women who served in the Australian armed forces and is like a roll call of prominent Gold Coast names that are now intrinsically linked to important places and locations on the Gold Coast.

A guest speaker at the unveiling of the board on Friday was Dan Waters who told those gathered that he personally knew about 55 of those named on the board.

"The Currumbin Roll of Honour provides a historical insight into the story behind

some of the areas park and street names as well as other connections to our modern day,” Mr Waters said.

"Kropp Park, Len Wort Park, as well as Hoffschildt Dr and Love Street are named after some of these brave men and women.”

Among those who Mr Waters knew was Stan Edward Dolan whose grandson Tyson Dolan was in attendance.

"Our family knows many of those of this board and it shows juts how close the Currumbin and southern Gold Coast community was back then,” Mr Dolan said.

"It's a great piece of local history.”

Currumbin RSL President Michael Humphreys said the club was so grateful to have rediscovered this valuable piece of Gold Coast history.

"We had thought this Roll of Honour had been lost forever, you cannot imagine the surprise and joy we felt when this was found in the back of an old dusty storage area that hadn't been accessed for years,” he said.

"This is an important piece of our local Gold Coast history. The men and women honoured on this board not only fought for our freedoms in the Second World War, but also shaped the very community we live in today.

"This is just a small way we can honour their selfless sacrifices.”

The restored Currumbin Roll of Honour Board will be unveiled in a permanent display along with a new Currumbin RSL Presidents Board