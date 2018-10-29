Historic war ship to be restored in Tweed

RESTORATION: Former ambulance ship the AH1733 Krawarree during its time at Pimpama on the Gold Coast.

RESTORATION: Former ambulance ship the AH1733 Krawarree during its time at Pimpama on the Gold Coast.

AN OLD ambulance boat which evacuated wounded soldiers from hard to reach areas during the late stages of World War II and Vietnam is being restored in the Tweed.

The AH1733 Krawarree was dumped in Heritage Park at Pimpama on the Gold Coast for nearly a decade before a project to restore the heritage-listed ship saw it pulled apart and transported to the Shell service station at Chinderah.

Now, the ship will be restored and turned into a museum for the public before it is handed back to local war veterans and launched on the Tweed River.

Krawarree project committee member Chris Morrissey said he expected the 80-foot vessel would be open to the public by mid-November and urged the community to take part in restoring the ship.

"The ship has been sunk, resurrected and was then given to a group of people for a decade who had it at restoration park on the Gold Coast,” he said.

"It was just sitting there rotting so we decided to salvage the boat and bring it to the Tweed.”

The Krawarree will be restored by the Tweed community at the Shell service station in Chinderah.

Mr Morrissey said the committee would be approaching local RSLs and Men's Sheds in a bit to help restore the ship, which was one of five ships produced in Tasmania during 1944-1945 and is now the last one remaining.

The ship is made from the rare Huon Pine, an expensive and much sought after wood which is extremely difficult to come across due to the trees taking hundreds of years to grow.

The vessel had space for 33 stretchers for wounded soldiers, an emergency operating table, and a crew of 12 including two nurses and a doctor.

In the coming weeks, the boat will be opened to the public with a museum inside including artefacts, war memorabilia, posters, photos and tributes to soldiers who had been on the ship.

Mr Morrissey said the not-for-profit project had already received a lot of support from community members who were willing to lend a hand.

"I think on many levels it will bring the community together to start discussing it, history will say we had a crack and didn't leave it lying in the bush,” he said.

"The idea is that another agency will give it a shot in the arm and respect it for what it is, that's the dream, but I think the dream is already well and truly alive.

"On multiple levels, it embodies the story of Australia and is a monument to Australian servicemen of protecting their homeland.”

Mr Morrissey said a development approval was still required before construction could start on the ship,

"We'll put the steps up, make it safe, invite the public on there, then start assessing it and get recommendations on how to restore it from here,” he said.