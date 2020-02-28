Historical Painting Exhibition at Kirra Hill

An Exhibition of paintings of historical events which happened in the Tweed regional area 1823 to the 1930s will be on display at the Kirra Hill Community and Cultural Centre Coolangatta from Tuesday 3rd March until Monday 16th March.

Warren Keats OAM is the artist but he is a local historian as well, having founded the Tweed Heads Historical Society in 1985, He is also an author of a book, "McGregor and Cooloon ", about the formation of the Twin Towns.

Warren worked as a biological artist with the University of QLD. and the CSIRO.

His 55 paintings of the Tweed Area record the happenings that were written about but not photographed so his works remain the only visual representation of the event. Pictured are Surveyors Robert Francis (QLD) and Isaiah Rowland (NSW) survey the Queensland/ NSW border in 1863.

Starting from Point Danger, streams running northwards were to be placed in Queensland and those running southwards to go into NSW.