History on ‘flying’ Red Bull star’s side

Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from pole position after a quality battle in the final qualifying session.

Verstappen posted the fastest time on his opening lap and wasn't able to be topped as he held off the Ferrari and Mercedes pairings.

Live stream the 2019 FIA Formula One Brazilian GP on KAYO SPORTS. Every practice, qualifying & race live & anytime in HD. Get your 14 day free trial >

Five of the last six races in Brazil have gone the way of the driver who has claimed pole position, meaning Verstappen finds himself in prime position to claim his first win of the season.

"Straight away from Q1 the car was flying, that was an enjoyable drive. We are very happy with this, I'll try to finish it off now," Verstappen said after qualifying.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start from second on the grid ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

"I had a bit of a wobble at the exit of the last corner on the last run, but Max improved his time so fair play. It's his pole position," Vettel said.

"I'm happy with the front row, now we'll see what we can do tomorrow. The car has been good, it got better through qualifying, so hopefully we can keep that momentum for the race.

"It will be difficult. Both Red Bull and Mercedes look a bit stronger managing tyres, but we are there for a reason. We've got the speed, we've got the power, so let's see what the race brings. I'm carefully optimistic."

VETTEL: "I had a small wobble on the exit of the final corner, and Max improved his time, it's his pole, so fair play. I'm happy with a front row start, so we will see tomorrow"#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xyOJUBbkNg — Formula 1 (@F1) November 16, 2019

Charles Leclerc qualified fourth fastest, but a 10-place grid penalty will drop him down the grid order. Valtteri Bottas finished with the fifth fastest time ahead of Red Bull's Alexander Albon.

Aussie Daniel Ricciardo missed out on the final session after being eliminated in Q2 with the 12th fastest time. Thanks to Leclerc's grid penalty he'll be bumped up and start from 11th.

BRAZIL GRAND PRIX GRID

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

6. Alex Albon, Red Bull

7. Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

8. Romain Grosjean, Haas

9. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

11. Lando Norris, Mclaren Renault

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

13. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

15. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT

16. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso

17. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT

18. George Russell, Williams

19. Robert Kubica, Williams

20. Carlos Sainz, Mclaren