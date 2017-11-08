Hit television show gives back to the community

COMMUNITY groups ranging from high school P&Cs to charities supporting the dying in the Tweed Shire will share in $50,000 from the makers of the hit TV show I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

UK-based production house ITV, which produces the reality TV series for the UK, introduced a new grants funding program to give back to the community it has called home for the past 17 series.

ITV has announced Tweed Palliative Support and Riding for the Disabled Tweed Valley would receive the top grant of $5000 each, while Wollumbin High P&C, Earth Learnings and Shaping Outcomes would each receive $2000.

Up to $1500 will be given to Chillingham Community Association, Murwillumbah Scouts, Tyalgum Community Hall Association, Tyalgum Music Festival and Feeling Herd Equine Therapy, with the remaining funds shared between a further seven groups.

ITV production executive Helen Kruger Bratt said the company was pleased to show its support for the Tweed.

"Every year we employ over 450 people, many Tweed locals and use over 90 local businesses for our production,” she said.

"This year though, ITV has extended its contribution to the community through the new Tweed Community Initiative Fund.

"We are very pleased to receive applications of such a high standard from local community groups, and to support Tweed Palliative Care and Riding for the Disabled along with another 15 other community groups to achieve a broad range of projects including creative, compassionate and infrastructure-focused projects.”

An overjoyed Tweed Palliative Support project manager Liza Nagy said the $5000 grant would be used to purchase a portable oxygen concentrator, which would "make a huge difference” in the comfort of end-of-life patients at Wedgetail Retreat community hospice.

"Clients will be able to breathe easier while maintaining their freedom to move about,” she said.

"For instance, clients will be able to spend more time enjoying the uplifting bushland views from the wide hospice verandahs or to socialise with family and friends in areas other than their rooms. It really improves the quality of their life in their last days. We can't thank ITV enough.”

Other recipients of the funding included: Creative Caldera, Murwillumbah Potters, Murwillumbah Rural Fire Service, Saint Vincent de Paul, Story Dogs, Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers, Wollumbin Family Support.

Filming of the next series in the long-running show is set to get underway soon at their secret location in the Tweed rainforest.