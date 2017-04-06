Hitchhiker charged over alleged carjacking

A 26-year-old man is due to face court on charges of carjacking after he allegedly thumbed a lift from a passing motorist at Murwillumbah before allegedly hijacking the car as it reached Tweed Heads.

Police said at about 2.45am yesterday, a man was driving his car on Wharf St, Murwillumbah, when he picked up a hitchhiker.

As they reached the Sextons Hill overpass on the M1, the passenger allegedly threatened the driver with a large rock and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

The driver complied and the man drove the car north towards the Queensland border.

Police from Tweed Heads/Byron Local Area Command were notified and commenced investigations, arresting a 26-year-old man a short time later after he fronted Tweed Heads police station.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated take and drive a motor vehicle with a person in it - armed with weapon. He was granted conditional bail to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, May 1, 2017.