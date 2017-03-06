Hitting a grand milestone

Phyllis Noonan celebrates 100 years at Greenmount Surf Club with Chenoa Johnson, 12, Kerry and Paul Noonan, and Kim and Denise McPhee.

A SURFBOARD hanging above the bar at Greenmount Surf Club shows how intertwined the Noonan name is with the history of the club.

That history was celebrated on Wednesday when Phyllis Noonan marked her 100th birthday in style at Greenmount, where husband and club legend Nudge Noonan's (dec) wooden surfboard still greets customers at the bar.

Born and bred in the region, Mrs Noonan's affinity with the club provided the ideal location for marking the milestone.

A keen gardener and a thrifty hand around the home, Mrs Noonan may now live in Brisbane, but her journey from a Murwillumbah farm to a Currumbin school and on to forging a lifetime of memories in the region, meant four generations of family joined together at the club to celebrate.

The surprise party was topped off by a letter from the Queen.