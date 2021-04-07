HIV+ sex offender: More charges against six alleged victims

The HIV-positive paedophile who vowed to infect children will be charged with 100 more crimes, while another alleged offender is now co-operating with police.

The HIV-positive paedophile who vowed to infect children will be charged with 100 more crimes, while another alleged offender is now co-operating with police.

Investigators are poised to charge HIV-positive paedophile Jadd William Brooker with 100 more offences - including the depraved abuse of six children and teens in Australia.

The Advertiser can reveal the new allegations, which include "contact offending" against children, will be laid before Brooker's next court appearance in June.

Some of those alleged offences are regarded as "category five" crimes, meaning they involve acts such as coerced bondage, sadism, torture or bestiality.

The Advertiser can also reveal another man facing charges arising from the Brooker case is now co-operating with AFP and SA Police investigators.

The 37-year-old senior Correctional Services Department officer last week told a court he wanted his identity suppressed - and his lawyer, Stacey Carter, said the situation "may change".

"I can confirm my client has co-operated fully with SA Police," she said.

"I am permitted to confirm he has provided police with the identity of the alleged victims … this may change the suppression order application."

Brooker, 38, of Glenelg East, has already pleaded guilty to seven child abuse and exploitation charges - earning a potential 40 per cent sentencing discount.

Prosecutors have previously alleged he expressed his intention to infect adults and children with HIV, then acted on it while filming himself.

They said he had a teenage victim - who has been tested for the virus - in an eastern states city, and can be connected to 40 other paedophiles worldwide.

A month after Brooker's arrest, in September last year, police had analysed just 30 per cent of the 4.5 million files on his electronic devices.

They allegedly discovered 10,000 images of child exploitation, 7000 of which were new and "not pre-existing" on the internet.

That prompted further investigations resulting in the arrests of the senior correctional services officer and of former Labor Party staffer Ben Waters last week.

Ben Waters, an adviser to state Labor frontbencher Nat Cook, was arrested at the same time as the senior prisons officer. Picture: Facebook

Court documents released on Wednesday allege the senior correctional services officer's offending occurred at Port Lincoln, the northern suburbs and the Eyre Peninsula in 2020 and 2021.

It is alleged that, between June 2020 and January 2021, he both produced and disseminated exploitation material featuring children under the age of 14 years.

It is further alleged that, between June 2020 and March 2021, he indecently filmed an adult without their consent.

The man allegedly produced further exploitation material between November 2020 and January 2021, and was caught in possession of such material on March 30 this year.

Last week, the man's counsel sought an identity suppression and, when that failed, said they would appeal to the Supreme Court.

That appeal has meant the man's unmasking will be postponed until his legal challenge has been heard - no date has yet been set.

Police allege Brooker has victims in three countries.

On Wednesday, Brooker faced court on the charges filed against him so far.

Those include the seven counts to which he has confessed, and 36 further charges involving the alleged production, possession and dissemination of child abuse material.

Tim Clarke, for Brooker, asked for the existence of those 36 charges, and any pending charges, to be suppressed from publication.

"I've spoken to the prosecution and we're seeking to negotiate these matters … those negotiations are ongoing, and there has been correspondence," he said.

"We've been identifying the counts that are likely to resolve by way of plea … we expect these matters are likely to resolve."

He argued the suppression was needed to ensure the integrity of ongoing investigations - a claim rejected by both prosecutors and The Advertiser.

The state's chief magistrate, Judge Mary-Louise Hribal, declined to impose a suppression order and remanded Brooker in custody until June, when he will enter his pleas.

Originally published as HIV+ paedophile: 100 more charges against six alleged victims