Hockey: Bobcats search for 41st straight grand final

KEEP ON KEEPING ON: Waratah Bobcats (red) are aiming for their 41st consecutive TBHA Division One grand final in 2017.

THE Waratah Bobcats began their quest for a miraculous 41st consecutive grand final appearance in the opening round of Tweed Border Hockey Association's (TBHA) season last night.

The Burringbar based defending Division One premiers, who haven't missed a grand final since 1976, got their season under way against Kingscliff in a new nine-a-side format.

Tweed's first grade clubs' men and women sides: Waratah's, Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Casuarina, began their season in the new nine-a-side format featuring Gold Coast clubs, with all points counting towards TBHA's competition ladder.

"Men will play a full round of nine-a-side competition against Gold Coast which will take up most of the season,” TBHA spokesperson Richard Philip said.

The competition will feature a grand final before sides move back into TBHA's traditional competition.

Women's sides will play rounds against Gold Coast, before rounds against Lismore sides before moving back into local competition.

Philip said Waratahs' men's side would once again prove hard to beat, with other sides facing short-term uncertainty.

"Murwillumbah will be bringing up some of their young guns and Kingscliff will be down after the retirement of captain Henry Prichard,” he said.

Phillip said Casuarina's focus would be retaining younger players after losing a raft of up-and-coming talent over recent years.

In the women's draw, Kingscliff have added to their defence with the returns of Sarah Franklin and Debbie Dolan from Casuarina, who will take a youth development approach into the season.

Defending champions the Waratahs are expected to be vulnerable following the exits of star strikers Emily Hetherington (Brisbane) and Izzy Topper (pregnancy), while Murwillumbah's young squad could be the surprise packet.

TDHA runs competitions in divisions one to three, as well as boys and girls competitions from fives to under-17s.