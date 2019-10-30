Hockey, heartbreak and enduring love

NOT many couple can boast they have been married for 70 years, and even less can boast an influence on the community like Merv and Rae Edwards.

The Tweed couple who had a major hand in the formative years of the Kingscliff Hockey Club, have celebrated seven decades of marriage at their residence at the Wommin Bay Feros Care facility.

It has been a marriage of success, heartbreak and enduring love for the pair.

Merv was a founding member of the Kingscliff Hockey Club, an institution which has fostered more state and national representatives than any other in the region.

Hockey has been a constant for the pair throughout their marriage, with their grandson Nathan Eglington, winnings gold for Australia at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Eglington was raised by his grandparents, after his mother and Merv and Rae’s daughter, Robyn, passed away at the age of 39.

That came just two years after the husband of their other daughter was killed in a car crash coming home from work.

Both families had four children each.

“After that, we had nine kids and grandkids living with us for a while – we had them all,” Merv said.

“The youngest one was two months old, so we took them in.”

In their sixties, Merv and Rae were thrust back into young family life, in which kids’ sport and school drop-offs were the norm.

It was their talented grandson Nathan who was racking up the most amount of mileage for the pair.

70 YEARS: Merv and Rae Edwards look back at their seven decades of marriage.

From the age of 10, the future Olympic gold-medallist was making representative teams.

“Sometimes we were driving to Toowoomba from Kingscliff three times a week and when he was picked in the Queensland and Australian under 18 teams we were driving to Brisbane and back four or five times a week,” Merv said.

“We drove 70,000 kilometres one year.”

As they reminisced on the past seven decades of marriage, the pair said they would never have the amount of driving and sacrifice they made for their kids and grandchildren.

“We enjoyed every minute of it,” Rae said, while adding the pair would have never seen as much of Australia had it not been for their grandson’s hockey career.