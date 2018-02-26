Hockey stars return to Tweed roots

Jason Wilson and Nathan Eglington, both former Kookaburras, have returned to Kingscliff Hockey Club.

THEY have been to the top echelon of their game in Australia, and now they've returned home to share their skills.

Former Kookaburras Nathan Eglington and Jason Wilson have this season returned to Kingscliff Hockey Club.

Eglington, now the men's coach, left the club in 1998 to play for Brisbane before heading to Perth.

He helped Australia secure a gold medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

"I was born into the club, it was like a family sport,” he said.

"I started playing when I was four or five.”

While there are many familiar faces, he said it was great to see the next generation of hockey stars rising through the ranks.

He said the pair being able to share their wealth of experience would help the Tweed's three clubs to continue the region's firm record of hockey success stories.

"When you play at a high level, players from your local club look up to you in terms of your ability and different skills you can bring to the game,” Eglington said.

"If you include junior national teams, I think we've got a dozen from the Tweed - that's a pretty remarkable turnover.”

With the 2018 season set to kick off in a matter of weeks, he said Kingscliff was likely to have three teams each in the men's and women's grades.

Wilson - who also began his hockey career at Kingscliff before moving to Brisbane, then the Kookaburras - said keeping those players engaged was vital.

"The idea of coming back here is giving what we've learned back and hopefully increasing participation numbers,” he said.

"Six senior teams for Kingscliff is pretty cool to have.”

Kingscliff Hockey Club treasurer Brett Gray said it was a big win for the club to have Eglington and Wilson return to their home field.

"The opportunity for them to come back to the club after going away for their representative careers is fantastic,” Gray said.

Competition games for each division will begin in the coming weeks.

In a coup for the Tweed, president Donna Fay said Gold Coast hockey games would be moved to the Murwillumbah fields throughout the Commonwealth Games.

She said this would be a great opportunity for locals to see high-level games.

Kingscliff Hockey Club will hold junior training and sign-on at the Kingscliff hockey fields from 4pm on Thursday, March 1.

The club's women's divisions two and three train from 6pm on Tuesdays, while men's division two and three train from 6pm Thursdays.