Hockeyroo hearts break in shoot-out

SO CLOSE: Australia were fell just short of the Hockey World Cup final on Sunday evening. Tim Ireland

CABARITA Beach's Hockeyroos sisters have gone agonisingly close to upsetting the world's best and booking a World Cup final birth in London.

Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick, along with their Hockeyroos teammates, were knocked out of the World Cup in heart-breaking fashion by the Netherlands when Dutch keeper Josine Koning thwarted shot after shot in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday evening.

Netherlands players celebrate winning a shoot-out against Australia during the Hockey World Cup semi-final in London. Tim Ireland

The Dutch led for much of the match after Kelly Jonker's 22nd-minute strike opened the scoring.

Savannah Fitzpatrick was then integral to the Hockeyroos' second-half comeback.

Fitzpatrick provided the injection that was ultimately converted by Georgina Morgan to level the match at 1-1 in the 54th minute.

FITZ FOR BATTLE: Cabarita star Savannah Fitzpatrick fights for the ball with Dutch player Xan de Waard during the Hockey World Cup semi-final in London. Tim Ireland

Buoyed by the equaliser, Australia redoubled their efforts and pressed for a winner, but the scores remained all-square at the end of regulation.

Consigned to the fate of a penalty shoot-out, Australia couldn't recreate the quarter-final sudden-death heroics they displayed against Argentina, going down 3-1 in the shoot-out as the Dutch goal proved almost impregnable behind keeper Josine Koning's parries, which denied Brooke Peris, Kaitlin Nobbs and Karri McMahon before Lidewij Welten converted her attempt to seal the win.

Acknowledging the might of theNetherlands, the number-one ranked side on the planet, Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said the result boded well for the future of Australian hockey.

"We were playing the best in the world. We knew it was a challenge and I thought we took it up to them,” he said.

"It wasn't always pretty.

"We've got plenty to work on but I think there's some belief that we can do some things in the next few years.”

The Hockeyroos finished the tournament in fourth after falling short to Spain 3-1 in the bronze medal match on Monday morning.