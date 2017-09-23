24°
Hockeyroos name Tweed star for Oceania Cup

Madison Fitzpatrick has been selected for Australia.
Madison Fitzpatrick has been selected for Australia.
Daniel McKenzie
STAR Tweed hockey player Madison Fitzpatrick has been named in Hockey Australia's 18-member Hockeyroos squad for the upcoming Oceania Cup.

Fitzpatrick, originally from the Casuarina Hockey Club, will press her claims for Commonwealth Games selection in the competition at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre from October 11-15.

Hockey Australia named a new-look side on Tuesday, with multiple injuries impacting selection.

Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said while the side was missing key players, he was confident they could get the job done.

"We're learning about the group and we're still not decided on the make-up of our squad for next year, but we think we've selected a team that can win the Oceania Cup,” he said.

"We've had some injuries that have taken people out of selection, but the selected group is solid.”

One of those players unavailable due to injury was Kingscliff's Gabrielle Nance, who is seen as a central figure for the Hockeyroos.

Nance represented the Hockeyroos at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is part of the nucleus of up-and-coming Australian stars.

Australia's opponents New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are ranked sixth and 50th respectively in world rankings.

The Hockeyroos are ranked fifth, but were knocked out of the 2016 Olympics at the quarter-finals stage by New Zealand, who also defeated them at the 2012 Olympics, fuelling the rivalry.

Gaudoin said the Hockeyroos aimed to turn the tables and win the tournament.

"We want to make sure we perform well against these two countries, including one who is a very competitive team ranked in the top six in the world,” he said.

The squad will meet in Sydney on October 9.

