Hockeyroos win thriller, through to World Cup semis

LAST GASP: A Brooke Peris shootout goal has fired the Hockeyroos into the World Cup semis. World Sport Pics

THE Hockeyroos are through to the World Cup semi-finals in London after a dramatic shootout victory over Argentina in the quarter-finals this morning.

Tweed sisters Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick from Cabarita Beach both played in the match.

The game against third-ranked Argentina was Savannah's first in the tournament after the striker, taken on tour to London as one of two injury reserves, was recalled to the playing squad just days ago.

Brooke Peris slotted the decisive penalty in sudden-death to clinch a 4-3 win for the Aussies.

But the Hockeyroos' hero was goalkeeper Rachael Lynch, who saved Australia from elimination when she parried a strike from Magdalena Fernandez with scores at 3-3 as Argentina had the final penalty attempt before sudden death.

The cagey contest had ended 0-0 after 60 minutes, with Las Leonas edging the better of the chances in a tight encounter.

The victory means Australia will play either the Netherlands (world number one) or England (world number two) in the semi-finals from 11pm AEST on Saturday.

The semi-final will be televised live on Fox Sports.