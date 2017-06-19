Hockey's battle of the border kicks off

TWEED Border and Gold Coast hockey teams kicked-off their combined Gold Coast and Tweed competition on the weekend, with both men's and women's sides in action.

In men's matches, Waratah's were at home on grass at Burringbar against Kingscliff fought out a hard 1-all draw.

Murwillumbah - playing a man short - suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Roosters, with Kyle Prestwich and Brendan Iwanusha standouts for the Tweed side.

Casuarina were fast out of the blocks against Burleigh and found themselves 2-nil up early. But the Gold Coast side lifted to come away 7-3 winners, despite excellent goal keeping from Casuarina's Josh Marshall.

In the league's other matches, Labrador dominated in a 7-1 defeat of Capri, while Mudgeeraba had the bye.

Mudgeeraba's Sarah Gasnier runs the ball while being closely covered on her left by Waratahs Bobbie Phillip Toni Kelly Fleeton

In the women's draw, Tweed sides featured strongly, with Waratah's and Murwillumbah both recording strong wins.

Waratah's had a hard tussle against Mudgeeraba, but came away 3-1 winners after going a goal down early. Two second half goals to Tiarny Prichard sealed the win for the Waratah's.

Murwillumbah's Sam Iwanusha and Shari East both netted a double, while Kelly O'Gorman, Sarah Johnston and Natasha Wyborn all scored in a 7-1 defeat of Capri.

Casurina fell 2-1 to the Roosters despite controlling possession for large portions of the match. A goal to Casuarina's Keely Murray almost secured a draw, but a late scrambling goal for the Roosters gave them the points.

Kingscliff came up against a Burleigh side loaded with Australian and Queensland representatives and fought hard in a 4-1 defeat. Defenders Tilly Thomas and Sam Mortan, and forwards Ella Shultz and Hayley Smith were standouts for the Tweed side.

Mullumbimby returned from a three-week lay off and fell 3-1 to Capri, but showed positive signs in their first match back.

Waratah s player Brooke Saddler maintains control over Mudgeerabas Sarah Jane Connop Toni Kelly Fleeton