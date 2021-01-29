Holbrook’s Titans prepare to battle Warriors

Don’t be fooled by the term “trial game”; there’s no match National Rugby League teams are not playing to win.

So the match against the New Zealand Warriors at Lismore’s Oakes Oval on Saturday, February 27, is one where Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook is going in with his mindset locked on victory mode.

Holbrook is a determined man who hasn't taken a backwards step since wedding waltz.

He took on the role of head coach of the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2020 NRL season and in June, helped the team play an incredible second half comeback to defeat the Warriors 16-12 and get their first win at home since April, 2019.

Now Holbrook is relishing the rematch which will see his players go in full-throttle against what he acknowledges is quality team who play hard and fast.

“To the Titans this match is serious, but the end result is not everything,” he said,

“In terms of the New Zealand Warriors, we know they will play a tough and physical game, they always do.”

While Holbrook would not be drawn on which names would make the list for the final line-up, he said Titans fans “would not be disappointed,” when the team run out onto Oakes Oval.

He said having defeated the Warriors previously in no way guarantees a lay down misere.

What he does promise however, is an outstanding game for fans, no matter whom you support.

“The players who do line up for the Titans will include some of our main side,” he said.

“Our match fitness is critical … we want to perform really well and I know the Warriors do too.

“This will be a great match for local fans.”

Tickets for the Gold Coast Titans versus New Zealand Warriors match are available via www.visitlismore.com.au.

Limited ticket are available in the Gordon Pavilion Grandstand and the Western Grandstand at $40 per seat, while outer tickets are adults $25, children 10 to 16 are $15, family (two adults and three children) $70.

Children under 10 with a paying adult are free for the outer only and disabled tickets are available by contacting Leanne Clark on 1300 87 83 87.